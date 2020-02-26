When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Feb. 24.

What happened: The board approved Melissa Martin as interim assistant principal at New Holland and Blue Ball elementary schools.

Background: Last month, Jeff Starr abruptly resigned as principal of New Holland Elementary School. Rob Arrick, who served as assistant principal at both New Holland and Blue Ball elementary schools, was named interim principal, succeeding Starr. As a result, the role of assistant principal remained vacant until a suitable replacement could be found.

What’s next: Martin, a fifth grade teacher at Blue Ball Elementary, will serve for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Bob Hollister said proposed plans to appoint an assistant principal at all three of the district's elementary schools will continue to be discussed as a budget item for the 2020-21 school year.

Other news: The board accepted a $14,030 grant from CNH Industrial. This grant will fund the purchase of a new laser cutter at Garden Spot High School.

New courses: The board approved 17 new courses for the 2020-21 school year. These include eight courses at Garden Spot Middle School (Introduction to Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Video Broadcasting; Foundations of Art; Foundations of Art II; Advanced Academy Art; Team Games; Net Games and Life-Long Fitness; and Adventure Education) and nine courses at Garden Spot High School (AP Computer Science Principles; CS2: Intermediate Programming; Introduction to Game Design in Unity; Agricultural Business Foundations; Small Animal Care and Management; Honors Science Research and Competition; Creative Movement; Net and Racquet Sports; and Team Sports).

