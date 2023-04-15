When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, April 10

What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, reviewed the first draft of the proposed $65.3 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Background: Total expenses in the district are projected to increase by 4.59%. Inflationary costs are responsible, such as 20% increase in electricity costs ($120,000) and 50% increase in natural gas ($60,000). Staff salary increases of 3.55% and a rate adjustment for support staff is to help recruit, reward and retain employees. Revenues are projected at $63.5 million, leaving a funding gap of $1.7 million.

Proposed tax increase: Ramsey recommends a 1.98% tax increase, which raises the millage to 13.2981 from 13.04. For property assessed at $100,000, the 0.2581 mill increase would be $26.

What happens next: A budget update will take place at the May 8 meeting with the proposed budget adopted at the May 15 meeting, a budget update on June 12 and final budget adoption at the June 19 board meeting.

Safety/security update: Superintendent Michael Snopkowski reviewed an extensive list of actions districtwide to ensure the safety of students and teachers. These include physical safety upgrades at buildings with visitor access system, increased exterior cameras and glass film installation; mental health staff training, behavioral health assessments, peer-to-peer suicide training; standard operation procedures with disaster drills, intruder training, threat assessment teams, metal detection wands, window blinds and pin drops on doors; and mutual aid investigation with other districts.

Quotable: “Our goal and responsibility is that everyone returns home safely at the end of the day,” Snopkowski said.

Pathways to success: John Robbins, job coach coordinator, and Jill Hackman, career coordinator, gave a presentation about the Garden Spot High School Career Coaching program. Through partnerships with business and community organizations, the successful program prepares students with academic and community-based experiences to guide future career planning.