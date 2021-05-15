When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 10.

What happened: The board reviewed options to reduce a $3.36 million deficit in its general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year with a potential 1.5% to 3.0% tax increase.

Overview: Currently, the district projects revenues of $57.61 million in 2021-22, up 1.97% from 2020-21, and predicts $60.97 million in expenses, up 3.15% from the current year. The district will allocate $2 million from its fund balance to cover a sizable portion of the $3.36 million deficit between revenues and expenses. Chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey said enacting a 1.5% to 3.0% tax increase can help balance the budget. Board members voiced informal support for a 2.0% to 2.5% tax hike, which would decrease the deficit by $683,670 to $855,268. District reserves would be used to cover the remainder, Ramsey said.

Tax rates: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 12.5711 mills. For taxpayers who own an average assessed property, a 2.0% increase translates to an additional $48 per year, and 2.5% to an additional $60.

Federal aid: The district will earmark $9.17 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds primarily to cover its salary costs through the 2023-24 school year. The first round of aid ($686,692) must be spent by 2022-23, the second round ($2.81 million) by 2023-24, and the third round ($5.67 million) by 2024-25. The district also must reserve 20%, or $1.13 million, from the third round of funding to establish “evidence-based interventions” that address “students’ academic, social, and emotional needs,” Ramsey said.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget at its next meeting May 17 and a final budget in June.

New principal: Last month, Kimberly Andersen resigned as principal at Brecknock Elementary School. Timothy Moll, who served as the school’s assistant principal, was named elementary principal, succeeding Andersen. His transition will be effective July 1.

Graduation: The district will move forward with plans to hold its senior graduation June 4 inside the high school gymnasium at full capacity, with up to 1,800 people in attendance. Each graduate will receive six tickets to ensure family members can attend. The ceremony will also be livestreamed in the school’s auditorium and on YouTube. The public can access this stream with data provided on the district’s website.