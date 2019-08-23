— When: School board meeting, Aug. 19.

— What happened: The board approved replacing a faulty HVAC system in Garden Spot High School’s auditorium.

— Problem: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said the high school’s auditorium has four HVAC units — two inside and two outside. However, both units on the building’s left-hand side recently broke, forcing Neal Walsh, director of facilities and transportation, to “limp along” with just one set.

— Background: Last meeting, Walsh said both units outside the auditorium were installed in 1995 and have lasted five to six years over their life expectancy. Both units inside the auditorium were installed in 1967, he said.

— Solution: The auditorium’s HVAC system was already scheduled to be replaced as part of the district’s locker room project, but, under these circumstances, the board has approved beginning that process immediately. Ramsey said the replacement will cost roughly $200,000.

— What’s next: This project is slated for completion by the end of January 2020.

— In other news: The board approved a design for new tennis courts that will replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. This $625,000 plan mapped out the construction of a six-court tennis facility on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School. Superintendent Bob Hollister said these courts will be constructed and ready for use by the fall of 2020.