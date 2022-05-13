When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 9.

What happened: The board will vote on whether to implement a new K-6 English language arts (ELA) curriculum at the May 16 meeting. The myView (K-5) and myPerspectives (grade 6) programs by Savvas Learning Co. are the recommended choice, said Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin. The proposed curriculum would cost $392,000 for six years of use.

Background: The previous K-6 ELA curriculum had not been updated in 10 years, so a 39-person committee composed of district teachers, specialists, administrators and board member Jacqueline Geyer evaluated four new options, with myView and myPerspectives emerging as the top choice.

Why it matters: If the proposal is approved by the board, the new curriculum will be implemented for K-6 learners in the upcoming 2022–23 school year.

Special education plan: Director of Special Education and Gifted Services Kara Martin presented on the district’s three-year special education plan, which is due for state approval in July. A key goal of the plan is to decrease the percentage of special education learners who spend less than 40% of their learning time in a regular classroom; the state standard is 9.8%, while the district is currently at 19.6%.

Budget update: On May 16, the board will vote on whether to adopt a proposed budget of $62.4 million for 2022–23. The proposal includes a recommended tax increase of 1.5%, which would increase the average taxpayer bill by $38. Following adoption of the proposed budget, the board is expected to adopt a final budget on June 20.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. May 16. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.