When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Elanco school board will consider an addition to its shared services agreement with Columbia Borough School District that will boost administrative support.

Background: Last year, the board extended a deal that allows Elanco to share business, human resources and technology services with Columbia. Under a six-year extension, Columbia receives support from three members of Elanco’s full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. The district also receives its own tech support specialist, alongside various network services and equipment. These services are provided to Columbia at an annual cost of $315,000.

Why it’s important: According to an addendum to the district’s agreement, Columbia has requested business office staff to “perform accounts payable and human resource duties” at an additional cost of $2,500 per month. These services, if approved, would expire June 30, 2021. No other changes were requested at this time.

What’s next: Elanco’s school board expects to vote on the amendment at its Nov. 16 board meeting.

Cyber School: The board will also consider a resolution to reform funding for cybercharter schools. Proposed by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, this resolution calls for charter schools to revise “unfair” tuition rate calculations, which “create discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education.”

Quotable: “School districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing,” the resolution states. “We, along with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, are advocating for substantial change.”

Change order: Earlier this year, the board awarded a $2.45 million contract to Telford-based Myco Mechanical to re-insulate miles of pipework, replace 24 air handling units, 14 packaged rooftop units, 10 control panels, accessories in the boiler room, and the automation system at Garden Spot High School. Engineers recently discovered a leak in the underground gas line on campus. The district will seek to install a new pipeline that extends up and onto the school’s roof. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said the additional cost will be $32,215.