When: Eastern Lancaster County School District board meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: The board discussed potential changes to its health and safety plan that would revise masking, screening and contact-tracing protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

Why it matters: Despite a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases statewide, school districts across Lancaster County can still decide, on an independent basis, whether to adopt mask-optional policies heading into next school year, barring a state or federal mask mandate. Elanco has proposed revisions to its health and safety plan that “will make masks optional” in academic buildings “due to the ability to layer mitigating strategies in the classroom and hallways,” but “require masks on school buses due to the inability to layer” those same strategies inside school-sponsored transportation.

Public opinion: Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance recommends schools maintain universal face coverings regardless of vaccination status, the Elanco board fielded numerous public comments in favor of measures to loosen masking restrictions at its district schools. “What I suggest is to keep the masks optional because parents will pull their kids out of public school systems. ... I don’t think we need to follow CDC guidelines, we all have our rights,” said Carter Bojako, a sixth-grade student at Brecknock Elementary School.

Possible changes: While the board did not immediately comment on this revised plan, board member Brian Conroy asked to remove or modify a few sections. The board, according to Conroy, could optimize “specific areas” of its screening policies to clarify “what we are doing as a district” to prevent and diagnose COVID-19 cases, as well as have a tentative mask requirement on transportation allowing “zero control over those (district) buses and what happens on them.” Additionally, Conroy said he is “especially” against the district’s agreement to submit contact-tracing data to the state Department of Health because his “child’s information was leaked” to the public through “a governmental outsourced agency.” Other members were receptive to the concept of an internalized, district-exclusive contact tracing system.

What’s next: The district has formed a subcommittee to evaluate its current policies and produce several different versions of a health and safety plan for board consideration and approval. The board expects to review its latest survey results and finalize a safety plan at its next meeting Aug. 16.

Superintendent search: The board accepted the retirement of Bob Hollister as district superintendent effective Jan. 24, 2022. Hollister, the longest-tenured superintendent in Lancaster County, previously announced his intention to retire July 19. Board members will consider an option to partner with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to find a suitable replacement at no cost to the district.

Service suspensions: In response to concerns of board members and parents over select BrainPop content that covers political and historical topics, the board unanimously decided to suspend the use of this online educational service in its academic curriculum through 2021-22.