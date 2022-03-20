When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, March 14.

What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, provided a first look at the proposed $62.4 million budget for 2022–23.

Proposed tax increase: Ramsey said he plans to recommend a tax increase of 1.5%, which would increase the average taxpayer bill by $38. The maximum tax increase of 3.0% would nearly close the projected funding gap of $1.07 million, but Ramsey said he hopes the district’s expenditures will decrease in the next few years, offsetting the proposed use of $533,810 from the fund balance to fill the gap this coming year.

Other budget highlights: The district appears well positioned for next year, with a $2 million decrease in debt service principal and interest now that the district is debt free, and several expected increases in local tax revenues.

Next steps: More budget discussions will occur at the April 11 and May 9 board meetings before the adoption of the proposed budget at the May 16 meeting. The board will then discuss the budget at the June 13 meeting before adopting the final budget on June 20.

Revised health and safety plan: On March 21, the board will vote on revisions to the health and safety plan it developed to receive federal COVID-19 funding. Some proposed changes include removing the necessity for specialized schedules to limit the number of people in large spaces; removing the need to train staff and learners on hygiene practices to limit the spread of COVID-19; and ending the requirement to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Graduation date: At the March 21 meeting, the board will vote on whether to hold the 2022 high school graduation on Wednesday, June 8.

What’s next: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 21. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.