When: Elanco school board meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, announced the district can raise real estate taxes up to 3% for the 2021-22 school year. That amount represents the state tax cap, or Act 1 index, assigned to the district.

Why it matters: The district’s tax rate is currently 12.5711 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $191,000, the district average, a 3% increase translates to an additional $72 per year. However, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full allowable amount.

What’s next: The board expects to pass a resolution that limits the district from raising taxes above 3% next school year. If this resolution is approved, a preliminary budget would not be released for public inspection. The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and adopt a final budget in June

Sports: Last month, the district increased its spectator limits at extracurricular events to 33% capacity, which translates to roughly 148 people indoors and 990 outdoors. Because of a federal judge’s ruling that allows Gov. Tom Wolf to limit the size of gatherings while his policy is under appeal, the district will reduce its attendance at both indoor and outdoor events to 20% capacity, or about 600 in the football stadium and 90 in the gymnasium. District officials will continue to stream sports on YouTube over the fall semester. The public can access these streams with data provided on the district website.

Law enforcement: The district will consider a three-year agreement with New Holland Borough to retain its school resource officer through the 2022-23 school year. For this service, the district would pay $91,808 in the current year with a 2% annual cost increase. The board will vote on these terms at their Oct. 19 meeting.

New assistant principal: The board appointed Matthew Fox, an assistant principal at Conestoga Valley High School, to succeed Elias Cox as assistant principal at Garden Spot Middle School on or about Dec. 11. Cox resigned as assistant principal on Sept. 24.