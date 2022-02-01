When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: The board unanimously voted to reinstate educational resource BrainPop after suspending it for almost six months due to concerns about sensitive political and historical topics.

Background: The board suspended BrainPop at the Aug. 9 meeting. K-12 Technology Specialist Adam Geiman has previously said BrainPop is highly rated and that district teachers want it back due to its usefulness. BrainPop is part of a bundle of digital materials offered to local school districts through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13’s instructional media services program to complement classroom instruction in a convenient and cost-effective way, said Nadine Larkin, Elanco’s assistant superintendent.

BrainPop guardrails: BrainPop has set the district up with a beta filter program not yet released to the general public. The program can filter videos by grade level and sensitive topics, provide a teacher-only view and redirect students who search for sensitive topics. Parents can also opt their students out of BrainPop.

2020–21 audit: Carl Hogan of accounting firm BBD presented a positive audit report. The district's revenues exceeded last year's conservative budget by $4.4 million due to higher-than-expected tax revenue and COVID-19 funding, bringing in $61.9 million. In addition, the district is poised to become debt-free in 2022.

Salary increases: Amid personnel shortages, the board voted to implement support staff salary increases averaging 4%, retroactive to the beginning of 2022. In addition, starting rates for support staff through Substitute Teacher Service Inc. will be between $1–$1.50 more per hour, while substitute teachers through STS will receive higher daily rates and incentives for working a high number of days per month. All support staff may also receive two more personal days per year, subject to board approval at a future meeting.

What's next: The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.