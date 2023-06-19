When: Eastern Lancaster County School District board meeting, June 12.

What happened: Board members prepared to vote June 19 on approving the district’s final budget for the 2023-24 school year, which includes a 1.98% real estate tax increase.

By the numbers: Property owners with real estate valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $26 per year under the $65.3-million spending plan, which includes projected cost increases for electricity and gas. The budget also covers a 3.55% hike in staff salaries. The district could have raised taxes up to 4.1%, the amount specified by the state’s Act 1 Index.

Quotable: “We came in well below less than half that,” said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, of the maximum allowed increase.

Athletics: Fall sports drew the most participation this past school year with 338 student athletes, Cindy Wilson, athletic director, told board members. In addition, 248 students played sports during the spring, and 214 took part in winter.

Quotable: “We had strong athletic participation throughout the entire year,” Wilson said.

Coming up: Athletes may receive a free sports physical Aug. 1. The district has also added another athletic trainer position.

Music change: Three adults and one student expressed displeasure with administrators for changing the district’s applied music program beginning next fall.

Background: Band, orchestra and choir will meet during a shorter class period, and that class will move to the end of the day. In addition, students will receive a half-credit for the class instead of the full credit they earned in the past.

Reasoning: More students will be able to participate in music classes, and middle and high school students will be able to practice together after the changes, Superintendent Michael Snopkowski wrote in a May 25 letter.

Quotable: “I was very disappointed when I heard what was going to happen to our music program,” Jenna Zueno, 15, told board members. The incoming sophomore said she has carried a sign protesting applied music changes each day during classes since the district announced the decision. “I will hold this sign every day for the next school year,” she said.

More music staff: Next fall the district will add three assistant music positions for elementary students because of increased student participation.

Quotable: “The additional positions will be able to better support the growing program at the elementary level and help students improve their musicianship,” Snopkowski wrote in a June 13 email.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. June 19 in the community hall at the Garden Spot High School/Middle School complex, 669 E. Main St., New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting ends.