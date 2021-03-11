When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, March 8.

What happened: The board reviewed a preview of its general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a potential 3.0% tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently set at 12.5711 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $192,856 — the district average — a 3.0% increase translates to an additional $72 per year. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $57.61 million, up 1.98% from 2020-21, and predicts $60.97 million in expenses, up 3.16% from the current year.

Expenses: The $1.86 million rise in expenses is partially attributed to a $400,000 increase in cybercharter tuition, a $400,000 increase in virtual academy costs, and an 8.65% increase in salaries. The district will also seek to hire new autistic and emotional support teachers. District reserves and $1.02 million in additional tax revenue would be used to cover an estimated $3.36 million deficit between revenues and expenses.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.

Vaccinations: Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced school employees will get first priority in the state’s roll out of a COVID-19 vaccination program. District faculty members, bus drivers and athletic staff could receive the vaccine over a 10-day period, beginning March 10. This uncertain vaccination schedule, according to Superintendent Bob Hollister, might result in an impromptu early dismissal or switch to asynchronous online education. Further updates will be provided on the district’s website.

Governor’s budget: The board reviewed an update on the governor’s budget proposal for 2020-21. If approved, the district would receive $9.1 million in state aid, up 41.6% from the current school year. State legislative leaders and administration officials are expected to reach an agreement on a spending plan by June 30.

Gymnasium floor: Earlier this year, district officials discovered a leak in the replacement roof that caused water damage to a new hardwood floor in the main high school gymnasium. The district will consider spending $64,775 on remediation work to fully re-cover and refinish its main gymnasium floor. Total repair costs would be reimbursed under the roofer’s insurance. Board members will vote on a settlement agreement for the insurance claim at their next meeting March 15.