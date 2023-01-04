When: Eastern Lancaster County School District regular board meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board approved hiring Sophia Myer and Melissa Martin as a teacher and principal, respectively. Both have served in an interim role for the district.

Background: Myer, who is a Garden Spot alumna and a Temple graduate, will teach fifth grade. Martin, who has been worked for the district for 22 years as a first- and fifth-grade teacher and as an assistant principal, will take the permanent role as principal at New Holland Elementary.

Quotable: “I think the common theme for tonight — once again, welcome aboard and welcome to your new role — is that here at Elanco we want to reward and acknowledge success. ... Both of you had a very similar path way this year, beginning with an interim role, and you made the most of it. ... You did everything you could do, and we want to celebrate that,” Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said. “We are really excited for the future that you are going to have in our district and you are going to provide for the learners who are serving.”

Other news: Garden Spot High School Principal Matthew Sanger recognized November Students of the Month. They included Ellie Culbert (freshman), Lila Albertson (sophomore), Lance Binkley (junior) and Kyra Bixler (senior).

What’s next: The next board meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 9.