When: Easter Lancaster County School board meeting, March 15.

What happened: The board approved a settlement agreement to repair water damage to the main gymnasium floor at Garden Spot High School.

Background: Last year, the school district awarded a $171,000 contract to East Earl-based Detweiler Roofing to replace a 20-year-old section of roof over the school’s main gymnasium and weight room. The district would also install a new hardwood floor in the main gym under its $3.14 million contract with eciConstruction for general construction, at an additional cost of $397,976.

Why it’s important: Earlier this year, district officials discovered a leak in the replacement roof that caused water damage to the new hardwood floor. The district voted to spend $64,775 on remediation work to fully recover and refinish its basketball courts. Because board members passed a settlement agreement, total repair costs will be reimbursed under the roofer’s insurance.

What’s next: Superintendent Bob Hollister expects repairs to commence June 30.

Change orders: Last year, the board awarded $8.25 million in contracts to complete HVAC, locker room and other renovations at its high school campus. The district will now submit a request to receive more than $70,000 in credit to reflect the remainder of each contract’s built-in allowances. District officials will request $44,984 in credit from Hirneisen Electric and $26,744 from Myco Mechanical.

Senior events: The district will host this year’s high school graduation ceremony June 4, with tentative plans to hold a senior soiree in the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. Further information and updates will be made available on the district’s website.