When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: The board approved the Class of 2023 senior trip to Philadelphia for May 22, and it will be the first post-pandemic class trip.

Itinerary: Garden Spot seniors, who will be taking their first class trip since 2019, will choose between three notable locations in Philadelphia and then attend a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Prior to the game, students will have option of one of three attractions within the city, including the Philadelphia Zoo, Philadelphia Art Museum or Reading Terminal Market/Chinatown/Historic District.

More info: The total cost is to be determined, but a class representative said students have done fundraising, which will keep expenditures lower. Class funds will cover most of the transportation cost. They will also get a group rate for Phillies game.

Quotable: “It’s going to be great,” Jeff Martin, one of two senior class advisers, said. “They will be meeting as a group for the first since before COVID-19. I’m hoping we get a large number of students signed up to celebrate their hard work and upcoming graduation.”

Next meeting: The board will meet next on March 13 for a committee of the whole meeting.