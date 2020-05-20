When: School board meeting, May 18.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board approved a contract with Bowmansville-based Sport Court of Pennsylvania to construct six tennis courts on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School for $643,625. The board authorized Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, to sign all documents needed to finalize the deal.

Background: Last year, the school board approved a design for new tennis courts to replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. Out of several options presented by the architectural firm Derck & Edson, board members voted to construct the Blue Ball tennis facility. Superintendent Bob Hollister predicts Garden Spot’s existing tennis courts will be converted into additional parking, for use by its football, field hockey and practice fields.

What’s next: Hollister expects construction to be complete by early October.

In other news: The board appointed Ramsey as treasurer for the 2020-21 school year. He will serve a one-year term.