When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: The district has awarded a $171,000 contract to East Earl-based Detwiler Roofing to replace the main gymnasium roof at Garden Spot High School.

Background: The school board voted in August to install a new hardwood floor in the high school’s main gymnasium. District officials submitted a request to tack this replacement onto its $3.14 million contract with eciConstruction for general construction at an additional cost of $397,976. Last month, the district also revealed plans were underway to replace a 20-year-old section of roof over the main gymnasium and weight room that has shown signs of gradual deterioration.

What’s next: Director of facilities and transportation Neal Walsh expects construction to be finished by Dec. 15.

Law enforcement: The board approved a three-year extension of its agreement with New Holland Borough to retain a school resource officer through the 2022-23 school year. For this service, the district will pay $91,808 in the current year with a 2% annual cost increase, down $3,256 from 2019-20 with a 1% decrease in escalation.