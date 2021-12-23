When: Elanco school board meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: The board unanimously voted for Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin to serve as interim superintendent starting Jan. 25, until Michael Snopkowski takes his seat as new superintendent Feb. 28.

Background: Snopkowski, currently assistant superintendent at Avon Grove School District in Chester County, is taking over as Elanco’s top official after being voted in by the board Dec. 6. Snopkowski will replace Bob Hollister, Lancaster County's longest-tenured superintendent, who is retiring after 14 years of service.

Resource materials policies: The board unanimously approved changes to a school board policy and six administrative regulations governing resource materials. Major changes include a stricter evaluation process for materials with mature themes, as well as changes to the reconsideration process that would allow secondary students and parents to sit on the reconsideration committee for a resource under appeal. The changes follow controversy over a graphic novel titled “Lighter Than My Shadow,” accessible through the school library, that contained images portraying sexual abuse, eating disorders and mental illness.

New teachers: The board approved the appointment of three teachers. Katie Waite will serve as a long-term substitute elementary teacher at New Holland Elementary School, to begin on or about Jan. 25. Megan Heckman will serve as an elementary teacher at Blue Ball Elementary School, to begin on or about Jan. 20. And Maria Buck is transitioning from administrative assistant at New Holland Elementary School to a health and physical education teacher at New Holland Elementary School, to begin on or about Dec. 23.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.