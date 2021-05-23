When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 17.

What happened: The board adopted a $60.97 million proposed general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which calls for a tax increase of 2.22%.

What it means: As of next school year, taxpayers who own a property assessed at $192,856 — the district average — would pay an additional $53 in taxes.

Overview: The new tax levy is set at 12.8500 mills, up from 12.5711. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $58.36 million, up 3.30% from 2020-21, and predicts $60.97 million in expenses, up 3.16% from the current year. Last meeting, board members voiced support for enacting a 2.0% to 2.5% tax hike, which would decrease an adjusted $2.6 million deficit between revenues and expenses by $683,670 to $855,268. District reserves and about $750,000 in additional real estate tax revenues will be used to cover this deficit.

Expenses: The $1.86 million rise in expenses is partially attributed to a $400,000 increase in cybercharter tuition, a $400,000 increase in virtual academy costs, and an 8.65% increase in salaries. The district would reserve $1.5 million for charter school services and $450,000 for its virtual academy, up 165% from the current year. District administration also would add a new autistic support and emotional support teacher, both salaried at $60,000.

Benefits: The district is set to contribute 34.94% of its payroll, or $8.5 million, toward employee pensions in 2021-22, up 0.43% from the current year. An additional $1.83 million would be reserved for Social Security and $4.7 million for employee health insurance premiums.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a final budget in June.

Content review: Last month, board member Brian Conroy voiced concerns about allowing BrainPOP content to be used in district schools’ classroom curriculum. BrainPOP is an online educational service that offers short animated videos for learners in kindergarten through 12th grade. In addition to other complaints from the community, the board heard a public comment from Chris Buck, a curriculum coordinator and social studies teacher in the Cocalico School District, who also visited the service’s website and saw content he said did not provide “a balanced perspective” on “sensitive topics.” Board members expressed interest in a thorough review of the materials before potentially taking action on this issue.

Quotable: “You are educating students when you are offering a balanced perspective on things and, at the point when you are no longer offering a balanced perspective, you are no longer educating, you are teaching an agenda,” Buck said

Appointments: Keith Ramsey was reappointed board treasurer for a one-year term through 2021-22. Justin Johnson was reappointed board secretary for a four-year term, beginning July 1.