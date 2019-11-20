When: School board meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The board approved Myco Mechanical’s contract to replace a faulty environmental control system in Garden Spot High School’s auditorium.
Background: The high school’s auditorium has four HVAC units — two inside and two outside. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, previously said both units on the building’s left side were broken and would cost roughly $200,000 to replace. The auditorium’s HVAC system already was scheduled to be replaced as part of the district’s locker room renovations, but the board voted Aug. 19 to begin that process immediately.
The bids: Last meeting, Ramsey said the district had completed the bidding process and received three bids. These bids were submitted by Myco Mechanical ($317,000), Leibold Inc. ($389,000) and Frey Lutz ($397,800).
Why it’s important: The board has awarded the contract to Telford-based Myco Mechanical at a total cost of $317,000. Ramsey has been authorized to sign all documents needed to finalize the deal.
What’s next: The HVAC system will be replaced by spring 2020.
In other news: The board also approved an easement agreement with PPL. The electric utility will pay the district $51,000 to extend its preexisting easement at the Garden Spot campus by a half-acre.