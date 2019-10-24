- When: School board meeting, Oct. 21.

- What happened: The board approved an amended agreement that will allow Elanco to continue to share its administrative services with Columbia Borough School District.

- Background: In 2016, the two districts entered into a working relationship in which Elanco was paid $280,000 annually to share various business, technology and human resource services with Columbia. To continue a mutually beneficial arrangement, Elanco school board approved a six-year extension of its shared services agreement July 15. Columbia has since reviewed Elanco’s terms and approved the deal Oct. 17.

- Why it’s important: Under this extension, Columbia will continue to receive support from three members of Elanco’s full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. Additionally, Columbia will receive its own tech support specialist, alongside network services and equipment. The deal will cost $315,000, up $35,000 from the prior agreement.

- Addendum: Ramsey previously said, in an effort to “protect both entities,” Columbia had requested an amendment to the proposed services agreement. Columbia’s school board asked that Elanco include specifics about how key staff, like Ramsey or Wooten, would be replaced if unable or unwilling to provide proper support. Accordingly, Elanco’s school board approved the amendment so its initial documentation could be revised. No other changes were requested.

- Value: Because both districts now share technology, Elanco has leveraged its partnership to attain better deals on hardware and software, Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said.

- Quotable: “I think we have learned from Columbia Borough and some of the things that they’ve experienced, especially with students in poverty. ... Certainly we’ve helped Columbia Borough modernize technology, and did a lot for their budget. Their budget is in a lot better shape in Columbia than it’s been in years,” Hollister said.

- What’s next: The extension will take effect on July 1, 2020, and end June 30, 2026.

- In other news: Karen Devine, of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, presented school board service awards to Melissa Readman, for eight years; Glenn Yoder, for 12 years; and Thomas Wentzel, for 24 years.

For more news from Lancaster County schools, click here.