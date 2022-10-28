When: Warwick school board meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: The Warwick Education Foundation donated $50,000 to the district.

Background: The donation marks the foundation’s 25th anniversary providing supplemental funding for educational programs in the district. The foundation has donated over $2.6 million to the district in its history.

Details: The donation is being split in half between a cross-curricular, hands-on coding program for students K-12, and for motivational speaker Damon West to visit the middle and high schools in February.

Guest teachers: The board approved 12 guest teachers in a program that supplements the teaching staff with people who have earned bachelors degrees in topics other than teaching and are eligible to teach on a guest basis.

Personnel: The board appointed Katherine Abers as a secretary at Warwick Middle School; Ashlea Becker as an assistant girls basketball coach at Warwick High School; Mark Galway as an assistant boys lacrosse coach at Warwick High School; Zachary Gehman as Philosophy Club adviser at Warwick High School; Foster Lobb as head boys volleyball coach at Warwick High School; Michael Newman as a drama lead assistant at Warwick High School; and Scott Pusey as an assistant swimming coach at Warwick High School. The board accepted the resignation of David Hoglund as a community member of the Building & Property Committee. They also accepted the resignations of Danielle Bowers as a first grade teacher at John R. Bonfield Elementary School and Jennifer Walker as a reading specialist at Lititz Elementary School.

Courses: The board approved recommendations from the Education Committee for updated and new courses in the Family and Consumer Science Department for the 2023-24 school year, as well as using “Soldier Boy” by Richard Anywar in 10th grade language arts curricula.

Facility requests: Board members said they would address the chiller service at Lititz Elementary and the rooftop units at the middle school.

Student activities: Ed Browne, chairperson of the Student Activities Committee, reported on the insurance program that will be available for the proposed student trip to Belize in June 2023. He noted that at the next meeting of the school board, a group of parents will be making a presentation about the value of more recess time for youngsters in grades K-3.

What’s next: The next board meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the district office board room.