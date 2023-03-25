When: Supervisors meeting, March 13.

What happened: This was the final meeting for Gerry Parker as zoning officer.

Background: Parker is retiring after 23 years of working for the township. Parker typically attended zoning hearings and planning commission meetings and held the keys to the building for those meetings.

Why it’s important: The new zoning officer will be Mark Deimler for Solanco Engineering. Deimler will also serve as the new sewage enforcement officer, replacing Marvin Stoner, who has resigned due to health reasons.

What happens next: Parker will remain available on a consultant basis at a rate of $30 per hour, She may be needed to testify in court actions or provide information on plans and enforcement actions in progress.

The cost: A new fee schedule is available, with rates higher than they had been before the change to Solanco Engineering. Sewage rates under Stoner had not been increased in about 20 years, so those increases will be particularly noticeable. As an example, permitting for a single-family onlot sewer system that had cost $100 will now be $300 plus $75 per inspection.

Other happenings: At its February meeting, the board adopted a new regional comprehensive plan covering the 12 municipalities in the south end of Lancaster County. The plan provides direction for future growth in the region including housing, transportation, recreation and other issues. The plan’s guidance for future zoning aims to retain the agricultural nature of the township while allowing other areas for residential, commercial and industrial growth where it is most appropriate.

Elections vacancy: The township does not have a resident serving as judge of elections for the upcoming primary elections May 16. Supervisors encouraged anyone interested in serving to contact the township office.