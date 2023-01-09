When: Eden Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The Board of Supervisors decided to keep Joseph Rineer as chairman with David Rineer as vice chairman and Lawrence Stoltzfus completing the three-member board.

Appointments: Daniel Steinman has resigned as a member of the Zoning Hearing Board and is replaced by alternate Jewel Miller. That leaves an opening for a Zoning Hearing Board alternate. There are no changes to the township Planning Commission.

Zoning officer: Zoning Officer Geraldine Parker had discussed retiring at the beginning of this year, however she has agreed to stay on at this time.

Meetings: The Board of Supervisors meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. The next meeting will be Jan. 9.