When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Supervisor Joseph Rineer gave an update on the Enola Low Grade Trail in the township.

Background: A week earlier, Rineer attended a meeting with representatives from the other municipalities along the trail. At that time, they discussed how trail improvements are progressing along their sections of the trail.

Why it’s important: The township has made improvements to the trailhead at Bushong Road, including water, portable bathrooms and a pavilion. The township has received a permit for continuing work along the trail. The board turned down a request from Jehovah’s Witness representatives to place a temporary display with informational pamphlets along the trail.

Quotable: “It’s a litter concern for me,” Rineer said.

What’s next: The township has ordered grills to install at the trailhead, but no delivery date is set at this point.

Other business: The township has received notice that Frontier Communications will be installing underground fiber optic lines within the road right of way. At this time there is no map of the proposed route for the lines.