When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Area resident Philip Delp came to the board to suggest the formation of a regional police department.

Background: Delp told the board that he had been a police officer in Chester County near Coatesville before moving to Lancaster County. He stated that residents in the southern end of the county experience long response times when they call state police, along with less personalized service because the troopers have little time to spend on calls.

Why it’s important: Delp is contacting surrounding municipalities, offering to use his expertise to set up a regional police force that he would head.

The cost: Delp offered to put together estimates on what the actual cost of a regional police department would be, using cost-saving options such as a trailer rather than a building as a headquarters and purchase of used vehicles instead of new ones.

What happens next: The board is open to hearing more and suggested Delp go forward with his cost estimates

Quotable: “I’m not going to say no if you want to put together a proposal. It’s going to be an uphill battle in the south end,” Supervisor Joseph Rineer said.

Other happenings: The board passed a resolution to follow the state’s new Act 57, which provides for a waiver of penalties on real estate taxes during the first year of ownership if the property owner can show they did not receive notice of the tax due.