When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, June 14.

What happened: Township supervisors presented a report of their unanimous May 19 decision to approve the request of Officer Rick Beighley and the Quarryville Police Department to build a shooting range at 269 Camargo Road, Quarryville. The seal of approval from the supervisors was met with strict conditions in the form of a five-page document.

Why it’s important: The police department will build an outdoor, open-air, police firing range to conduct training for officers. The range will be used primarily during the warmer months.

Key points: Among the rules and regulations are the following conditions pertaining to overall safety of the range and residents in the area. The range will be closed to the public and unoccupied unless a representative of the police department is present. The approximate time of use will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of a few times a year for low-light qualifications and dusk training. There will be a notification system so adjacent property owners can choose to be notified in advance of shooting activity. Weapons and ammunition will never be stored at the firing range.

What’s next: The next step is to begin construction of the shooting range, which has not yet been determined. The range will be constructed with a high dirt mound behind the target area, resulting in a U-shape range that will provide safety and minimize noise. Similarly, the police department will install a fence or gate at the entrance with signs marked “No Trespass” and “Police Firing Range.”

Upcoming meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 12 inside the township building. Remote access via telephone is provided on the township website.