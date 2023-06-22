When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, June 12.

What happened: The board voted to move forward with an ordinance covering regulations for the Enola Low Grade Trail park in the township, including hunting limitations.

Background: The linear park contains some larger wooded areas, as well as a trailhead with a pavilion.

Why it’s important: Hunting will be permitted in season as regulated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, with the additional prohibition of no rifle hunting for big game, and small game by shotgun only. Hunting is not allowed within 25 feet of the trail.

Quotable: “There are a couple of patches that are wooded areas,” said Supervisor Joseph Rineer. “We’ve allowed hunting for years.”

The cost: The ordinance sets a $50 rental fee to reserve the pavilion.

What’s next: The ordinance will be advertised, and a public hearing for final approval will be held at a future supervisors meeting.

Other happenings: Auditor Darlene Hopkins reported a clean audit of last year’s books, with no issues found.