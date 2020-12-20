When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 14, held inside the township building with social distancing and remote access via phone conference call.

What happened: Supervisors voted 2-0 to approve the final 2021 budget amount of $671,792.89. Chairperson Joe Rineer was absent.

Tax increase: Residents will see a slight tax increase, rising from 1 mill to 1.02 mills. A homeowner with a home valued at $240,200, the median cost of a home in the township, will pay $245 in taxes. This will be an increase of $4.80.

Planning Commission: Supervisors discussed removing Tracy Warfel, a member of the Planning Commission who has not attended any of the commission’s meetings in over a year.

What’s next: Supervisors will render a final decision on removing Warfel at the reorganizational meeting on Jan. 4. The first regular monthly meeting of 2021 will occur Jan. 11.

Also: The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council will hold its first meeting of the new year Jan. 19 at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.