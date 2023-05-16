When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: The board accepted the highest of three bids for the sale of trees from township property.

Background: The trees are from roughly a half-acre area behind the township building on township property. To maximize the profit to the township, Supervisor Lawrence Stoltzfus, who is a forester, cut down the trees at no cost.

By the numbers: The bid the board accepted was for $7,200 from White Oak Sawmill.

Other happenings: The board voted to sign completed stormwater plans for the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail as well as a maintenance agreement for the section of trail in the township. It is expected the trail will be complete by fall of this year.