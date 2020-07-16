When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Township supervisors voted 2-1 to finalize an agreement with Omar Esh to operate a woodworking business in an agricultural district. The meeting, held outside at the township garage on 489 Stony Hill Road to accommodate social distancing, was the township’s first in-person meeting held since Lancaster County went to the green phase of reopening.

Background: Last month, the board tabled the matter for further solicitor review. Esh had submitted two requests for 2,000 square feet of extra space for his woodworking business on his 6-acre property on 353 Camargo Road in the agriculture zoning district in 2019. Supervisors got involved because he continued to operate the business after the Zoning Hearing Board denied his request.

Terms: The township agreed Esh can operate his business. However, he must pay a $2,300 fine and allow township inspections. Esh cannot exceed more than three full-time employees or use more than 2,500 square feet of space. He is not allowed to have a dedicated storefront.

The vote: Chair Joe Rineer and supervisor Lawrence Stoltzfus voted yes. Supervisor David Rineer voted no, calling the $2,300 fine “too lenient.” He expressed concern the decision might set a precedent for people appealing to get a lighter fine.

Speed limit signs: The board unanimously approved installing four speed limit signs on Bushong Road. There will be two signs on each side of the road. Previously, there were no speed limit signs on the road. The recommendation of 35 mph came from a July 8 road study conducted by PennDOT’s Local Technical Assistance Program. Roadmaster Mark Rudy said the reason for the road study was the safety of pedestrians crossing the road from the nearby rail trail, and for liability reasons.

What’s next: Eden supervisors will meet Aug. 10 at the township garage. Rineer announced should there be inclement weather, the meeting will be held inside the garage to meet social distancing guidelines.