When: Eden supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to request moving Lancaster County from the “red phase” to the “yellow phase” of reopening. Reopening plans would include maintaining social distancing and other preventative measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Background: Other municipalities have approved similar resolutions to seek the reopening of Lancaster County, and a group of 13 Republican representatives at the county, state and federal level sent the Democratic governor a letter on May 10 announcing their intention of reopening.

Quotable: “We understand, most of all, residents must be protected; and also understand ... businesses must be given the opportunity to move on with their lives and financially survive the pandemic,” Chair Joe Rineer said.

Stormwater: Supervisors had a hearing and passed an amendment to the township’s stormwater management ordinance. In March, supervisors voted to allow residents to design and present their own stormwater management plans up to 5,000 square feet. All projects over that threshold must include a professional engineer’s plan for township review.

Fire pagers: Supervisors recommended the purchase of new pagers for Quarryville Fire Company to be funded through a grant program. The fire company asked all municipalities in their service area to submit recommendation letters.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 8. Chair Rineer said the township is taking a “day-by-day” approach while hoping to meet in person next month. He said the township will explore alternative sites to maintain social distancing procedures.