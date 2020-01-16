- When: Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 13.

- What happened: Officials introduced Lawrence Stoltzfus as a new township supervisor.

- What it means: Stoltzfus was elected in an uncontested race in November. He replaces former Supervisor Randon J. Kylar, whom he defeated in the May 2019 primary. This year marks his first year of a six-year term. Chairman David G. Rineer and Supervisor Joseph Rineer remain in their current positions.

- Zoning update: Duane Bennetch addressed the board again on behalf of resident Omar Esh, who is seeking to establish a woodworking business on 6-acre property in the agriculture zoning district. He said Esh has no other option but to file an appeal in Lancaster County Court. Stoltzfus said, “I’d like to resolve it without costing anyone or the township a bunch of money.” Supervisors decided to hold an executive session later in the week.

- Quotable: “The goal is to solve problems, not creating an adversarial relationship,” Bennetch told supervisors.

- Other business: Supervisors approved resident Joe Beiler’s plan to build a schoolhouse, contingent upon review and approval from the planning commission.