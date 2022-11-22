When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board voted 2-1, with Lawrence Stoltzfus opposed, to move forward with adoption of the regional comprehensive plan.

Background: The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council has been working to develop the regional plan for the 12 area municipalities under the guidance of Lancaster County Planning Commission planners.

Why it’s important: The regional plan gives and overview of the region with guidelines for future development and zoning. The state requires a comprehensive plan be updated every 10 years.

Quotable: “This is what our thoughts are for the future. If it changes, it changes,” Supervisor Joseph Rineer said. “If everybody else around here is going to go forward, I think it’s a good idea if they’re going to share in the cost.”

The cost: The county is not charging the participating municipalities for the development of the regional plan. Municipalities that choose to go forward with adoption of the plan will be responsible for the cost of advertising and printing copies of the document.

What happens next: Bart Township is taking the lead to have copies of the plan printed and will organize a joint advertisement in December to save on costs.

Other happenings: At a budget meeting Nov. 7, the board approved the preliminary budget with anticipated expenses of $725,069 and revenues of $805,935 including a carryover of $241,000 from the current year. To support the budget, the tax millage is proposed to increase from the current rate of 1.05 mills to 1.1 mills. The budget will be advertised and is available for inspection at the township office. It will come before the board for final adoption at the Dec. 12 meeting.