When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: An update from the township’s rail trail committee anticipates surfacing of the Enola Low Grade Trail in Eden Township will be bid next spring with work taking place by fall of 2023.

Background: The trail sections in Quarryville and Providence township have been resurfaced, and Eden’s section of the trail is the next in line as reconstruction of the rail bed into a trail surface continues.

Other happenings: Code Administrators, the building inspection firm for the township, has resigned. Staff shortages and the distance from their home office were reasons for the change along with the fact that the firm does not have many other clients in the area. The supervisors appointed Commonwealth Code Services as the township’s new building inspectors.

Community connections: Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot attended the meeting to build a connection with the municipalities and residents throughout the county including the southern end.