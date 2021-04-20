When: Eden Township Supervisors meeting, Monday, April 12.

What happened: Township supervisor David Rineer attended a meeting with Rep. Bryan Cutler and a representative for Sen. Scott Martin to discuss the ongoing concern of COVID-19. On Tuesday, LNP reported that Cutler, the Pennsylvania House Speaker, was quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, it was reported that Cutler had also tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

At the meeting: Rineer was informed the township will receive approximately $210,000 from the federal government over the course of one year.

Why it’s important: Eden Township officials will be able to use this COVID-19 relief money for the township as they see fit. The state will deliver the $210,000 into two parts. The first half of $105,000 will be granted in June 2021, while the second half won’t be distributed until June 2022.

Also: Quarryville Police Department’s meeting on March 22 regarding the possible shooting range on Camargo Road did not happen. Eden Township is still offering to reduce the fees to build the range. Quarryville Police have submitted paperwork for a conditional hearing which will take place inside the Eden Township building at 7 p.m. on May 19. Remote access to this meeting will be available.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet inside the township building at 7 p.m. May 10 and remote access will be provided via telephone link on the township website.