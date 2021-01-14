When: Eden supervisors meeting, Jan. 11, held in person with remote access via phone conference call. Chair Joe Rineer was absent.

What happened: Township supervisors voted unanimously to approve a petition from Aaron L. and Annie E. Esh to preserve 63 acres at 501 Furnace Road as an agricultural security area. The 63 acres will attach to an existing preserved zone in Bart Township.

Why it matters: According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, an agricultural security area is a tool used to preserve land from nonagricultural uses, thereby making farming operations more viable in the long run. The designation strengthens the farming community’s sense of security in land use and the right to farm.

Quotable: “Why didn’t we ever start one back in the day?” Supervisor David Rineer said.

Farm store: Supervisors approved unanimously an access easement agreement for D&J Farm Store near Quarryville. The easement agreement will allow driveway access to Pumping Station Road from Hess Road.

Annual reorganization: Supervisors also accepted the minutes from the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting, where Joe Rineer will remain as chair and David Rineer as vice chair. Lawrence Stoltzfus was nominated as secretary of records for the board. Supervisors also decided to remove Tracy Warfel from the Planning Commission due to nonattendance of meetings. His term was set to expire January 2023.

What’s next: Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the township building at 489 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville. There will be remote access via phone conference call. Phone access information is available on the township website.