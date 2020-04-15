When: Eden supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Conducted remotely by a Webex phone conference call, township supervisors passed a resolution extending the real estate tax deadline to Dec. 31.

What it means: Eden Township becomes the latest Lancaster County municipality to extend the real estate tax deadline as recommended by the county due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Quotable: “We followed suit with the rest of the townships,” Chairman Joe Rineer said on April 13.

Emergency declaration: The supervisors announced an emergency declaration was signed on March 27 due to pandemic. By issuing the declaration, the township is eligible for emergency funding, if needed.

Dump truck: Eden has officially purchased a 2013 dump truck for $106,000 from Salisbury Township. The township paid a $25,000 down payment with the rest is financed by a 5-year loan from BB&T Bank.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. May 11. If another remote meeting takes place, residents can participate by phone. Rineer announced login information can be picked up outside the municipal building at 489 Stony Hill Road. The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council will meet on May 19.