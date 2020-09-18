Eastern York school board voted Sept. 17 to make admission free for all fall sports events that are able to accommodate fans.

“We figured out it is only going to cost us a couple hundred bucks,” said board president Jason Malone, in presenting the co-curricular committee’s recommendation to the full board.

Malone pointed out that the district already does not charge for field hockey and even in normal years generates minimal income from soccer ticket sales. Football crowds are expected to be minimal.

“Really the only one were we make any money is football and we can’t hardly have anybody there anyway at this point,” said Malone, prior to the unanimous school board vote to waive ticket fees. The policy only applies to fall sports and will be revisited prior to the winter sports season.

Under guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 250 people are allowed at outdoor gatherings in the state. That number includes the teams, coaches, officials, game staff, cheerleaders and the band. District Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III said if the limit is not increased, that leaves about 55 tickets.

Mancuso said a message is ready to be sent to parents telling them tickets for home games will be allocated to the parents of senior athletes. That message has been put on hold waiting to see if the governor announces new limits. Under the current limits, soccer and field hockey players would each be allotted four tickets. No spectators will be allowed for volleyball, which must comply with a stricter 25-person indoor limit.

Despite the free admission, the board approved the hiring of 41 “athletic game helpers” after Mancuso pointed out there will still be some form of tickets or passes needed by those who do get to attend. Not all of those individuals will work every game and the pool includes individuals who will be working at winter sports events, Mancuso said.

Eastern York’s football team is scheduled to pen its season Saturday, Sept. 19, at York Suburban. The Golden Knights are scheduled to play four home games, beginning with New Oxford on Friday, Sept. 25.