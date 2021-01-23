Eastern York School District is looking to reinvent the report card, educators told the board at its Jan. 21 meeting.

“We wanted to reimagine what a report card could look like,” teacher Josh Korb told the district's school board during its Jan. 21 meeting, which was streamed live on YouTube.

The proposal is set to roll out the week of Jan. 25 on a trial basis in seven of the district's kindergarten classes. Parents will no longer wait until the end of a marking period to find out how their children did. Instead, a new online system will allow parents, and students, to monitor their progress in real time.

Korb said the group working on the district’s new Mastery Badging System developed the program by questioning the current system of print report cards at the end of each marking period.

“What if a report card wasn’t a quarterly thing, but an all the time thing? What if it wasn’t static, but interactive? What if it didn’t just show what a child knows, but showed how a child can grow? What if it wasn’t just for parents, but was understood by even a kindergarten student? What if it didn’t just show a product of learning, but the process of learning along the way.” Those were some of the key questions that helped guide the development of the program, Korb said.

The system uses an online portal with separate dashboards for teachers and parents/students. The teachers’ dashboard is like an electronic grade book where teachers can enter information about students’ performance and track their progress. The dashboard for parents and students will show real-time assessments of where things stand as the students progress from “not started” to “in progress” to having earned their “mastered” badge.

“Parents and students can always know what skills the child is working on and what they have already mastered,” Assistant Superintendent Rita Becker said.

The idea of awarding badges instead of letter grades was inspired by how kids responded when teachers began using stickers and electronic badges to motivate students when the district’s school building closed last spring due to the pandemic.

The seven kindergarten teachers whose classes will be part of the pilot program all volunteered to take part. Feedback from parents and teachers will be used for fine-tuning.

Plans call for the badging system to expand to all the district’s kindergarten classrooms next school year. The program will expand to first and second grades next year.

Becker emphasized the program does not change the district’s curriculum or how teachers assess student performance. “We’re just assigning the grade in different systems on a different platform,” she said.