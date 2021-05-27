After considering a 1.66% tax hike, Eastern York School District will not be raising property taxes for residents.

Board members unanimously approved the final budget of $49.94 million in expenditures and $49.47 million in revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year at the May 20 school board meeting. Taxes will remain at 24.69 mills, which was the rate for the past two fiscal years. Rather than utilize a tax increase to cover a $475,000 deficit, the district will pull from a reserve account called “use of assigned fund balance.”

For the median assessed property value of $121,870, a homeowner will pay approximately $3,009 in taxes.

“They’re (the board) just trying to support the community and with the pandemic trying to make sure that they’re doing the best they can during the difficult time,” Teresa Weaver, board secretary, said after the meeting.

During the remainder of the meeting, the board approved routine policy changes to accommodate changes in state law or policy updates.