Eastern York School District will switch to full remote instruction for two weeks when students return from the Christmas holiday break on Jan. 4.

The decision came during the board’s meeting Dec. 10 after a presentation by district Superintendent Joseph Mancuso III, who made the recommendation based on his analysis of COVID-19 infection trends in the district in the two weeks after Thanksgiving break.

Mancuso told the district’s school board the recent surge in infections has mirrored the trends in the district’s communities and forced closures for two of the district’s three elementary buildings. While overall Eastern York’s numbers have been low, almost a quarter of its 40 confirmed cases since school reopened in September have come in the past two weeks.

“I am a former coach,” Mancuso told the board. “When the other team has the momentum, sometimes you have to take a timeout to regroup, refocus and get back at the task, using your game plan.”

In addition to having nine students test positive for COVID-19 since the Thanksgiving break, more than 230 students have had to quarantine because of possible exposure, including the entire junior high girls basketball team and the boys high school varsity basketball team.

The high number of quarantined students has caused issues with the continuity of instruction as students were forced to switch from in-person instruction to remote learning, Mancuso said.

Mancuso said he analyzed the trends not just in the student population, but in York County as a whole. All the indicators have spiked in recent weeks, including the number of cases, the incidence per 100,000 residents, the percentage of positive tests, number of hospitalizations and the number of patients on ventilators. In the three ZIP codes that cover the district’s area, the percentage of tests coming back positive has almost doubled since the beginning of November.

Under the plan, which was approved by a 5-4 vote, teachers will return to their classrooms on Jan. 4 to provide remote instruction. Students will follow their usual class schedules but will do so at home via computer. The district recently took delivery of additional laptop computers and now has enough to provide one to every student. Students will rejoin the teachers in the classrooms on Jan. 19 after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The two-week pause of in-school classes is intended to provide a buffer for the post-Christmas surge health experts are expecting, reducing the transmission of the virus that might come from asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic students and teachers who might become infected during the holiday break, Mancuso said.

“It’s only short term,” said Mancuso, who emphasized his preference to have the students in school. “As long as things are in good shape and we’ve gone through that particular time, on Jan. 19 we would open back up.”

Opponents of the proposal voiced concerns about the impact on parents who may not have child care available and argued the virus has only impacted a small percentage of the district’s students currently choosing in-school instruction.

“It’s nine kids out of 2,200,” said board member Jim Reese, who was joined by Jason Malone, Mark D. Keller and Richard Zepp in voting against the plan.

But supporters argued the plan was a commonsense measure that would help protect not only students, but the community at large, pointing out that while student cases are often mild, or asymptomatic, infected students still can carry the virus home and infect other family members.

“We ain’t seen nothing yet. It’s going to get bad,” board member Darvin Shelley said. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. That’s all we are talking about here.”

Todd Lentz, who along with Jon Shevelew, Richard Holtzinger and Douglas Bailey Jr. joined Shelley in voting for the pause, cited the continuity of instruction factor and argued the precautionary measure was best for both the student and nonstudent population of the district.

“We shut down for two weeks and avoid all (the continuity issues). We’re still going to be educating them,” Lentz said. “This is a responsible approach to the community.”

