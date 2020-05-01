The Eastern York School District has advertised its proposed final budget for the 2020-21 school year, but the word "final" should come with an asterisk.

That is because the budget to be adopted in June will likely look different from the version the board voted April 16 to advertise. The vote came during a teleconferenced meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As advertised, property taxes in the district would increase from 24.69 mills to 25.52 mills. It's an increase of about 3.37%, just under the district’s allowed limit of 3.4%. Any increase above that state limit would require approval by the district’s voters. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The advertised increase would cost the owner of a home assessed at the district average of $122,000 an additional $101 in property taxes.

The proposed $49 million spending plan also depends on using $2.38 million of the district’s reserves. That is not set in stone, though, said Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III in a telephone interview following the meeting. Mancuso indicated the district’s administration is still looking for ways to reduce holes in the budget prior to final adoption.

“We are working through some reduction strategies,” Mancuso said. He said the board might hold another virtual budget workshop meeting that would be advertised and posted on the district website. Mancuso said if the board decides not to raise taxes, the district will look to backfill the budget holes by cutting spending or possibly using previously assigned reserves.

The board also took action at the meeting to cap spending on the proposed new intermediate school at $33,442,619. The project will be the subject of a public hearing, tentatively set for June 30.

Plans originally called for that hearing to be held in April, but the timetable has been slowed due to the COVID-19 situation. The project will also be the subject of an upcoming conditional use hearing in front of the Hellam Township supervisors and a hearing in Lower Windsor Township on variances and special exceptions to the township’s zoning laws. No dates have been set for those hearings.