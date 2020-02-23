Students in the Eastern York School District looking to pursue careers in health care will be able to get a head start on their education and training thanks to a new dual enrollment agreement between the district and the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster.

The agreement, approved Feb. 20 by the district school board, will allow Eastern York students to take classes and earn college credit from PCHS at the same time. PCHS offers associate degrees in a variety of health-related fields including cardiovascular technology, radiography, respiratory care, surgical technology and nursing. The school also offers bachelor’s degrees in health science, health care administration, and nursing.

“This is good for the district as dual-credit courses afford students the opportunity to experience college level coursework while surrounded by a supportive community,” said district Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III. “Additionally for the students, opportunity exists for accelerated degree attainment, lower cost per class and credit.”

Eventually, the program might even lead to students being able to graduate high school having already earned an associate degree, Mancuso said. Dual enrollment could make it possible for students to graduate from college early.

The agreement with PCHS is the sixth dual-enrollment agreement the district has approved. Eastern York students also can take advantage of dual enrollment with Mansfield University, Millersville University, York College, Penn State York, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. The school also had an articulation agreement for pre-veterinary medicine students with Delaware Valley University in Bucks County.

Mancuso said an average of about 15 students take advantage of the school’s dual enrollment programs each semester. That number could grow as more students become aware of the programs. The agreement with PCHS is for one year, with automatic renewal annually unless either side opts to terminate the arrangement.

