Eastern York school board members unanimously approved the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year with total expenditures of $49.94 million at their April 15 meeting.

The budget proposal was presented at a committees meeting April 13. Both meetings were streamed on YouTube.

Property taxes in the district will increase by 0.41 mills, which is a increase. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The increase would cost the owner of a home assessed at the district average of $185,000 an added $4,797 in property taxes.

The board unanimously voted to advertise the intent to adopt the final 2021-22 budget on or after May 20.

The district expects $49.47 million in revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year. With $49.94 million in expenditures, the deficit is expected to total $475,000.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the school district will also add two new employee positions and reinstate another through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding funding. ESSER funding was created through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law last December. ESSER funds are meant to aid schools in addressing the impact of COVID-19.

With the implementation of the district’s new mastery badging system and an expansion of new technology, the district plans to hire an innovation technology integration employee for kindergarten through 12th grade to focus on instruction rather than hardware. The position comes with a $70,625 salary and $49,962 in benefits.

To assist students who experience behavioral issues, the district will also create a behavioral specialist position. Superintendent Joseph Mancuso said this will cover costs that are typically paid to out of house professionals. For example, he said the district recently paid $4,000 to create a functional behavior plan for one student. The behavioral specialist position entails a $63,040 salary with $41,850 in benefits.

Additionally, the district will reinstate a high school assistant principal position that was left unoccupied in the past fiscal year.

Mancuso said the district will also allocate money in the budget to pay teachers to develop an in-house cyberschool program. In the current school year the district incurred $2.58 million in costs for 152 students attending outside cyberschool programs compared to $1.43 million in costs for 76 students the previous year. This was a 50% increase for the district.

“We don’t have any problems with cybercharter schools because that’s a choice,” Mancuso said at the April 13 meeting. “We just want a level playing field that allows us to not have our money spent on providing ads and things that promote free education but it’s not really free — it’s being funded.”

Currently, Mancuso said he is administering a survey to families to determine the next steps in developing a cyberschool program for Eastern York.