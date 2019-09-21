Plans for a proposed $32.9 million elementary school building in the Eastern York School District moved forward Sept. 19 when the school board voted to give its architects, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the go-ahead to begin schematic designs for the new building. The board also voted to proceed with geotechnical studies to be sure the site is suitable for the planned school.

“It is not 100% certain that the site is viable,” said district Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III, in an interview after the vote. “That is why we are doing the studies,” he said. If that site does not prove suitable, the district has alternative land it also already owns.

The decision to build a new school to house students in grades 3-5 came after studies were conducted on the condition of the district’s three existing elementary buildings. Plans call Wrightsville Elementary to house students in grades K-2. The district’s two other elementary buildings — Canadochly and Kreutz Creek — would close.

Wrightsville Elementary was essentially rebuilt in 2003. The other two buildings date to the mid-1950s; both were renovated in the 1970s. Mancuso said the decision to shutter the two older schools was made because their infrastructure doesn’t support the educational program district aims to provide. He said renovating the buildings would likely cost more than building the new school.

Mancuso said the latest votes do not mean the district is committed to the new building. “The board won’t give final approval until we actually bid the project and see that it fits in our budget,” he said.

A timeline calls for the architectural firm to pursue state regulatory approvals over the next 10-12 months, with a goal of putting the project out for construction bids in August 2020. Students would move into the new school in the 2022-23 school year.