Plans for a new intermediate school for Eastern York School District took a step forward June 4 with the Hellam Township supervisors granting the district’s conditional-use request for the proposed 10.6-acre site off Cool Creek Road.

The approval came after a public hearing held at Hallam Fire Company to have enough room to accommodate social distancing for the board, township staff and the witnesses who testified. The meeting also was available to the public via teleconferencing.

As proposed, the new building, which will be next to the district’s high school and middle school buildings, will house the district’s students in grades three through five. Kindergarten through grade two will be consolidated at Wrightsville Elementary School, with the district’s two other current elementary schools closing.

During the hearing, district Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III outlined the process that led to the decision to build the new school. Mancuso told the board that building a new school will allow for more floor space in classrooms than renovating the two schools that will close and will offer other flexibility that will enhance students’ education. The location also will allow for more efficient transportation plans in the district.

Two opponents of the plan, Christine Sauers and Laurie Lehman, testified about a number of concerns with the proposed building, including potential stormwater runoff issues and traffic issues. But the supervisors explained that their issues were not relevant to the conditional-use decision, which addresses only whether the use qualifies under the township’s zoning laws.

“These are valid concerns,” supervisors Chairman Phil Smith said. “However they are not pertinent for a conditional-use hearing.”

As explained by Bradley J. Leber, the township’s solicitor, by law a conditional-use application must be approved unless opponents present evidence that the plan does not meet the conditions required by the zoning ordinance. As was the case last fall when a disputed winery plan was before the board, testimony that is just thoughts and opinions is not sufficient to reject the plans.

“My opinion is that they have met the specific criteria in the law,” Leber said.

The issues raised by Sauers and Lehman still must be addressed during the land development process. Traffic issues also will need to be addressed when the district applies to the state Department of Transportation for a highway occupancy permit. Much of that part of the building’s design has been on hold, awaiting the conditional-use approval, Mancuso told the supervisors.

Hellam Township’s zoning hearing board previously granted the district variances regarding parking requirements, encroachment into steep slopes on the property, and allowing an area that will be used by school buses to drop off and pick up students to also be used as part of the school’s required play area.

The township’s planning commission also reviewed the conditional-use application prior to the hearing and recommended it be approved.