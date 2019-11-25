The Eastern York School District currently has about $12,000 in unpaid school lunch bills, district business manager Teresa Weaver said Nov. 21 during a meeting of the board’s finance committee.

Weaver’s comments came during a presentation by auditors, who gave the district’s finances a clean bill of health for the 2018-19 school year. The report included the findings of separate “single audits” of federal funding received by the district.

“There are no negative findings,” said Michael L. Reiner, of Sager, Swisher & Co. LLP. Reiner’s comments on some budget transfers the board had approved, including a $10,000 transfer to cover last school year’s lunch debt, sparked the discussion.

About $4,000 of last year’s debts were paid at the beginning of this school year, Weaver said. Another $6,000 has been added to the debt total since the start of this year, though that figure can vary widely.

“It really fluctuates,” said Weaver in an interview after the meeting. “On any given day it is usually around $9,000 or $10,000. It might go up to $12,000, but then we send out balance letters every Friday and on Monday most are paid.”

Most of the unpaid balances are less than $25. But, Weaver said, “We do have some accounts that are getting excessive. There are about 15 accounts in each building that are problems.”

In addition to sending the notices, the district also sends delinquent accounts information and application forms for the free or reduced-price lunch program. At this point, the district is not contemplating more aggressive collection efforts. Some districts in the state have considered using collection agencies to pursue lunch debts.

“I am aware other districts are using collection agencies, etc. Right now we are just trying to use our internal process to collect it,” district Superintendent Joseph W. Mancuso III said.

Weaver emphasized all students are fed, regardless of the status of their account. “We think it is important to make sure all the kids are fed,” she said. “We don’t deny anybody lunch.”

