Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Akron — Nate Thorne, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management.

Atglen — Jennifer Hennelly, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Conestoga — Abigail Buckwalter, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management.

Elizabethtown — Steph Barner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nancy Becker, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments; Janice Greenleaf, Master of Arts in education.

Ephrata — Chelsea Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in biology; Jenny Harrington, graduate certificate in reading specialist; Stephanie Miller, Master of Science in nursing/leadership and school nurse; Joel Nofziger, Master of Arts in Religion in seminary.

Gap — Fallon Wise, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Lancaster — Micah Ammerman, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Primo Amor, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Serena Cappellano, graduate certificate in school nurse; Cheryl Klopp, Master of Arts in education; Maya Dula, Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude; Rob Fennimore, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments; Bart Heagy, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management, cum laude; Liz Hornberger, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Wendy Kurtz, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Lori Paules, graduate certificate in reading specialist; Addie Pawlik, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments; Charlie Pohl, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Emily Rochester, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kayla Sauder, Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure, pre-K-6; Erin Settle, graduate certificate in reading specialist; Jason Shiflet, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Melissa Svensson, Master of Arts in education; Mel Winter, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management.

Landisville — Aaron Horst, Bachelor of Arts in Bible, religion, and theology, recreation leadership and sport studies, with minor in coaching; Laura Rakoczy, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments.

Leola — Austin Yoder, Bachelor of Science in biology with minor in psychology, summa cum laude.

Lititz — Adam Peachey, Bachelor of Science in biology with minor in Spanish, cum laude; Dana Slocum, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Manheim — Lauren Hartzler, Bachelor of Science in business administration, marketing with a minor in leadership, summa cum laude.

Millersville — Amy Leed, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments.

Mount Joy — Jason Bingaman, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments; Matt Bixler, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management, cum laude; Jen Weeber, Master of Science in nursing/leadership and management.

Mountville — Robin Adams, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nichole Tice, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

New Holland — Natalie Stoltzfus, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.

Pequea — Bernice Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.

Stevens — Alyssa Martin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Miranda McClellan, graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environments; Suzanna Plotnyi, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.

Strasburg — Sharon Mullin, graduate certificate in school nurse.

Washington Boro — Ryan Cobb, Master of Divinity in seminary.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.