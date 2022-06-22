College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Ben Greenleaf, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Carol Thach, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Ephrata — Peter Hughes, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management. Holtwood — Cienna Stover, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management/aviation. Lancaster — Lenore Bush, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jess Deen, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jenna Denlinger, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Mary Harnish, Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure, preK-6; Kevin Hen, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Josiah Kanagy, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Berhanu Kebede, Master of Arts in christian leadership in seminary; Molly King, Bachelor of Arts in peacebuilding & development; Ivy Kreiser, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management/aviation; Jen Linder, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Kristopher Mast, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Barry Walters, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Salem Westlund, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management. Leola — Khris Brubaker, graduate certificate in PK-12 reading specialist. Lititz — Rachel Breslin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jessica Chea, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Matthew Spurrier, Master of Arts in education; Janessa Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Maytown — Barbara Chapman, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Mount Joy — Michelle Siejak, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management; Jamie Walmer, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Mountville — Brandy Troutman, Bachelor of Arts in recreation and sport management. Newmanstown — Dana Hagemeyer, Master of Science in nursing in leadership and school nurse. Strasburg — Taylor Boone, Master of Arts in education; Ike Esh, Bachelor of Science in mathematics. Willow Street — Adam Stinson, Bachelor of Science in leadership and organizational management.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.